Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Positive Effect of Public Investment on Potential Growth

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/15e400d4-en
Authors
Jean-Marc Fournier
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Fournier, J. (2016), “The Positive Effect of Public Investment on Potential Growth”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1347, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/15e400d4-en.
Go to top