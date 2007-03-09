Skip to main content
The Political Economy of Delaying Fiscal Consolidation

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/240788215175
Authors
Boris Cournède
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cournède, B. (2007), “The Political Economy of Delaying Fiscal Consolidation”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 548, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/240788215175.
