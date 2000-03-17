The Polish Tax Reform

The Polish tax system has commendable features, in particular a capacity to generate strong revenue on a continuous basis. But it also has a number of less desirable features, which could hamper growth in the future and come under increased criticism both domestically and internationally. The authorities have introduced in 2000 an ambitious tax reform package that addresses some of these weaknesses. The present working paper reviews the main features of the Polish tax system, the forces shaping tax policy, and the recently introduced reforms. It also suggests areas where further reform could be beneficial. One such reform relates to the personal income tax and to social security contributions, which are particularly high in Poland and lead, together with the rigid labour market, to a low employment rate and an oversized underground economy. Secondly, the paper argues that the various tax rates on capital incomes should be unified in order to reduce possible distortions in the ...