The Policy Determinants of Investment in Tertiary Education

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/085530578031
Authors
Joaquim Oliveira Martins, Romina Boarini, Hubert Strauss, Christine de la Maisonneuve, Clarice Saadi
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Oliveira Martins, J. et al. (2007), “The Policy Determinants of Investment in Tertiary Education”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 576, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/085530578031.
