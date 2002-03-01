While patent data are now readily available for most nations, these data are still of minimal use for economic analysis due to their mode of presentation. Patents are recorded for administrative purposes using the International Patent Classification (IPC) system, which categorises inventions by product or process. Instead, most economic researchers and analysts are interested in the particular sectors of the economy responsible for the invention or its subsequent use. The OECD Technology Concordance (OTC) presented here, like its predecessor the Yale Technology Concordance, is a tool that bridges definitions, allowing researchers to transform IPC-based patent data into patent counts by sector of the economy. This paper presents the methodology, some sample output and empirical tests of the method. It should be noted that the methodological work on the distribution of patent data by industry at the OECD is an early stage and further improvement of the OTC is expected in the ...