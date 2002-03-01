Skip to main content
The OECD Technology Concordance (OTC)

Patents by Industry of Manufacture and Sector of Use
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/521138670407
Authors
Daniel K. N. Johnson
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers

Johnson, D. (2002), “The OECD Technology Concordance (OTC): Patents by Industry of Manufacture and Sector of Use”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2002/05, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/521138670407.
