The OECD digital trade inventory: A focus on G7 economies

The Digital Trade Inventory provides an overview of the rules, standards and principles across a range of international fora that underpin digital trade, with a view to helping countries navigate the complex and evolving digital trade landscape. The Inventory shows that there is a solid basis of international instruments across a broad number of fora, upon which WTO e-commerce discussions can build, many of which are common across G7 countries. The high participation rate of G7 countries in similar international instruments suggests a strong basis upon which to build common principles to shape the future of digital trade.