Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The OECD Compatible Trade and Production Data Base 1970-1983

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/571481405122
Authors
Anders Brodin, Derek Blades
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Brodin, A. and D. Blades (1986), “The OECD Compatible Trade and Production Data Base 1970-1983”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 31, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/571481405122.
Go to top