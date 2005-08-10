Skip to main content
The New OECD International Trade Model

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/680050777016
Nigel Pain, Annabelle Mourougane, Franck Sédillot, Laurence Le Fouler
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Pain, N. et al. (2005), “The New OECD International Trade Model”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 440, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/680050777016.
