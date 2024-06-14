Skip to main content
The Medium-Term Macroeconomic Strategy Revisited

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/432567751277
Authors
Jean-Claude Chouraqui, Kevin Clinton, Robert Bruce Montador
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Chouraqui, J., K. Clinton and R. Montador (1987), “The Medium-Term Macroeconomic Strategy Revisited”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 48, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/432567751277.
