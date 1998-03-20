Skip to main content
The Macroeconomic Implications of Ageing in a Global Context

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/502646045314
Authors
Dave Turner, Claude Giorno, Alain de Serres, Ann Vourc'h, Pete Richardson
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Turner, D. et al. (1998), “The Macroeconomic Implications of Ageing in a Global Context”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 193, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/502646045314.
