The Macroeconomic Consequences of Banking Crises in OECD Countries

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/226123651438
Authors
David Haugh, Patrice Ollivaud, David Turner
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Haugh, D., P. Ollivaud and D. Turner (2009), “The Macroeconomic Consequences of Banking Crises in OECD Countries”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 683, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/226123651438.
