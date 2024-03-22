Skip to main content
The Legal Protection of Software

Implications for Latecomer Strategies in Newly Industrialising Economies (NIEs) and Middle-Income Economies (MIEs)
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/658251434128
Authors
Carlos Maria Correa
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Correa, C. (1990), “The Legal Protection of Software: Implications for Latecomer Strategies in Newly Industrialising Economies (NIEs) and Middle-Income Economies (MIEs)”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 26, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/658251434128.
