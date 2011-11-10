The Labour Market Integration of Immigrants and their Children in Austria

With 17% of the working-age population in 2010 being foreign-born, Austria has one of the largest shares of working-age immigrants in the OECD. As in other European OECD countries, the migration landscape in Austria has been shaped by the recruitment of low-educated labour migrants prior to the first oil shock and subsequent family migration. Even more important were the fall of the Iron Curtain in the late 1980s and the conflicts in the former Yugoslavia, which triggered large-scale migration movements to Austria. More than three quarters of all migrants of working-age currently residing in Austria have arrived since the former event, with most entering between 1988 and 1995.