Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Jobs Challenge in Poland

Policies to Raise Employment
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/460631628533
Authors
Andrew Burns, Przemyslaw Kowalski
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Burns, A. and P. Kowalski (2004), “The Jobs Challenge in Poland: Policies to Raise Employment”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 414, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/460631628533.
Go to top