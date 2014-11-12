Skip to main content
The Internet Economy - Regulatory Challenges and Practices

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxszm7x2qmr-en
Authors
Isabell Koske, Rosamaria Bitetti, Isabelle Wanner, Ewan Sutherland
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Koske, I. et al. (2014), “The Internet Economy - Regulatory Challenges and Practices”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1171, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxszm7x2qmr-en.
