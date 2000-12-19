Skip to main content
The Internationalisation of Venture Capital Activity in OECD Countries

Implications for Measurement and Policy
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/084236411045
Authors
Günseli Baygan, Michael Freudenberg
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Baygan, G. and M. Freudenberg (2000), “The Internationalisation of Venture Capital Activity in OECD Countries: Implications for Measurement and Policy”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2000/07, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/084236411045.
