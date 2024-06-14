Skip to main content
The International Spillovers of Capital Income Taxation

An Applied General Equilibrium Analysis
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/168450005387
François Delorme, Lawrence H. Goulder, Philippe Thalmann
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Delorme, F., L. Goulder and P. Thalmann (1993), “The International Spillovers of Capital Income Taxation: An Applied General Equilibrium Analysis”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 127, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/168450005387.
