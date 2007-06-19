This report analyses the interactions between the investment and services chapters of 20 regional trade agreements. It classifies agreements into two broad categories of NAFTA-inspired and GATS-inspired agreements and identifies four major types of interaction between the investment and trade in services chapters. The report then looks at the implications of the services/investment interface for levels of investment protection and liberalisation.
The Interaction between Investment and Services Chapters in Selected Regional trade Agreements
Policy paper
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Policy paper26 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Policy paper3 May 2024
-
Policy paper17 April 2024
-
Policy paper11 December 2023
-
10 November 2023
-
Policy paper6 November 2023
-
27 October 2023
Related publications
-
24 June 2024
-
12 February 2024
-
Policy paper6 November 2023
-
12 April 2023
-
20 October 2022
-
-
Policy paper13 June 2022
-
1 June 2022