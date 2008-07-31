Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Integrated Checklist: Putting Knowledge Into Practice

Proceedings of the Seventh APEC-OECD Workshop on Regulatory Reform, Bangkok, Thailand, November 2004
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264051638-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
APEC-OECD Co-operative Initiative on Regulatory Reform
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2008), The Integrated Checklist: Putting Knowledge Into Practice: Proceedings of the Seventh APEC-OECD Workshop on Regulatory Reform, Bangkok, Thailand, November 2004, APEC-OECD Co-operative Initiative on Regulatory Reform, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264051638-en.
Go to top