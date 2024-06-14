Skip to main content
The Information Content of the Term Structure of Interest Rates

Theory and Practice
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/748671027822
Authors
Frank Browne, Paolo Manasse
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Browne, F. and P. Manasse (1989), “The Information Content of the Term Structure of Interest Rates: Theory and Practice”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 69, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/748671027822.
