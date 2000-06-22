Skip to main content
The Implementation and the Effects of Regulatory Reform

Past Experience and Current Issues
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/413754754615
Rauf Gönenç, Maria Maher, Giuseppe Nicoletti
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Gönenç, R., M. Maher and G. Nicoletti (2000), “The Implementation and the Effects of Regulatory Reform: Past Experience and Current Issues”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 251, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/413754754615.
