Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The impact of the COVID-19 crisis across different socio-economic groups and the role of job retention schemes - The case of Switzerland

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/38fc6bad-en
Authors
Alexander Hijzen, Andrea Salvatori
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Hijzen, A. and A. Salvatori (2022), “The impact of the COVID-19 crisis across different socio-economic groups and the role of job retention schemes - The case of Switzerland”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 268, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/38fc6bad-en.
Go to top