Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Impact of Tax and Benefit Systems on the Workforce Participation Incentives of Women

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/d950acfc-en
Authors
Alastair Thomas, Pierce O’Reilly
Tags
OECD Taxation Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Thomas, A. and P. O’Reilly (2016), “The Impact of Tax and Benefit Systems on the Workforce Participation Incentives of Women”, OECD Taxation Working Papers, No. 29, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/d950acfc-en.
Go to top