The Impact of Structural Policies on Saving, Investment and Current Accounts

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5km398ttzlkg-en
Clovis Kerdrain, Isabell Koske, Isabelle Wanner
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Kerdrain, C., I. Koske and I. Wanner (2010), “The Impact of Structural Policies on Saving, Investment and Current Accounts”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 815, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5km398ttzlkg-en.
