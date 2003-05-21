Skip to main content
The Impact of Parental Leave Statutes on Maternal Return to Work after Childbirth in the United States

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/826588878522
Authors
Sandra L. Hofferth, Sally C. Curtin
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Hofferth, S. and S. Curtin (2003), “The Impact of Parental Leave Statutes on Maternal Return to Work after Childbirth in the United States”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 7, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/826588878522.
