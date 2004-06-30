Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Impact of Exchange Rate Regimes on Real Exchange Rates in South America, 1990-2002

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/256327408747
Authors
Anne-Laure Baldi, Nanno Mulder
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Baldi, A. and N. Mulder (2004), “The Impact of Exchange Rate Regimes on Real Exchange Rates in South America, 1990-2002”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 396, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/256327408747.
Go to top