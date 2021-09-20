Skip to main content
The impact of COVID-19 on directions and structure of international trade

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/0b8eaafe-en
Authors
Christine Arriola, Przemyslaw Kowalski, Frank van Tongeren
Tags
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Cite this content as:

Arriola, C., P. Kowalski and F. van Tongeren (2021), “The impact of COVID-19 on directions and structure of international trade”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 252, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/0b8eaafe-en.
