Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Impact of Changes in Second Pension Pillars on Public Finances in Central and Eastern Europe

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9fltdtxbr6-en
Authors
Balázs Égert
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Égert, B. (2012), “The Impact of Changes in Second Pension Pillars on Public Finances in Central and Eastern Europe”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 942, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9fltdtxbr6-en.
Go to top