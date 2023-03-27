Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The impact of AI on the workplace: Evidence from OECD case studies of AI implementation

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/2247ce58-en
Authors
Anna Milanez
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Milanez, A. (2023), “The impact of AI on the workplace: Evidence from OECD case studies of AI implementation”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 289, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/2247ce58-en.
Go to top