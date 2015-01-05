Skip to main content
The Heterogeneity of Product Market Regulations

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5js7xhxwrnwd-en
Authors
Jean-Marc Fournier
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Fournier, J. (2015), “The Heterogeneity of Product Market Regulations”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1182, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5js7xhxwrnwd-en.
