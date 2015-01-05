The Heterogeneity of Product Market Regulations

This paper is making use of the OECD product market regulation (PMR) database to measure the heterogeneity of product market regulation across countries for the whole economy, for the main subcomponents of the PMR indicator and for the internet economy. The heterogeneity within EU countries is quite close to the heterogeneity between EU and non-EU countries. Reforms are associated in a majority of cases with a reduction of heterogeneity, and heterogeneity in countries has diminished more the farther they were from common practices. This Working Paper relates to the 2014 OECD Economic Survey of the European Union (www.oecd.org/eco/surveys/economic-survey-european-union.htm ).