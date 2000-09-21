Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Health Care System in Poland

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/265022143317
Authors
Nathalie Girouard, Yutaka Imai
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Girouard, N. and Y. Imai (2000), “The Health Care System in Poland”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 257, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/265022143317.
Go to top