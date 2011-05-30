Skip to main content
The Growth Effects of Current Account Reversals

The Role of Macroeconomic Policies
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgb1mftj6s3-en
Authors
Luiz de Mello, Pier Carlo Padoan, Linda Rousová
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

de Mello, L., P. Padoan and L. Rousová (2011), “The Growth Effects of Current Account Reversals: The Role of Macroeconomic Policies”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 871, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgb1mftj6s3-en.
