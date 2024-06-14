Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Government Household Transfer Data Base 1960-1984

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/768882451333
Authors
Rita Varley
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Varley, R. (1986), “The Government Household Transfer Data Base 1960-1984”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 36, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/768882451333.
Go to top