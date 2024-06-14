The Government Household Transfer Data Base 1960-1984

The Government Household Transfer data base (GHT) consists of annual statistics on social security and welfare transfers to households from government, covering the period 1960-84. Social security benefits are classified by subfunction according to the Classification of the Functions of Government (COFOG). This report describes the contents of GHT, the sources used and the problems encountered in setting up the data base. Tables are presented showing levels expressed in U.S. dollars per head of population, transfers as a percent of GDP, the distribution by subfunction and elasticities of transfers with respect to GDP. Growth rates are given for the periods 1960-73, 1973-79, 1979-84 and 1960-84. The annexes contain country tables showing the subfunctional breakdown of transfers in national currencies and a description of the items included and the sources used ...