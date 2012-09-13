Skip to main content
The German Labour Market

Preparing for the Future
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k92sn01tzzv-en
Authors
Felix Hüfner, Caroline Klein
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Hüfner, F. and C. Klein (2012), “The German Labour Market: Preparing for the Future”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 983, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k92sn01tzzv-en.
