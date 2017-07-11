Skip to main content
The future of global value chains

Business as usual or “a new normal”?
Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/d8da8760-en
Authors
Koen De Backer, Dorothee Flaig
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers
De Backer, K. and D. Flaig (2017), “The future of global value chains: Business as usual or “a new normal”?”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers, No. 41, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/d8da8760-en.
