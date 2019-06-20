Skip to main content
The Future of Cooling in China

Delivering on action plans for suistainable air conditioning
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/fd5f242d-en
Authors
International Energy Agency
Tags
Cite this content as:

IEA (2019), The Future of Cooling in China: Delivering on action plans for suistainable air conditioning, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/fd5f242d-en.
