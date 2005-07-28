Skip to main content
The French Tax System

Main Characteristics, Recent Developments and Some Considerations for Reform
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/787686341561
Willi Leibfritz, Paul O'Brien
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Leibfritz, W. and P. O'Brien (2005), “The French Tax System: Main Characteristics, Recent Developments and Some Considerations for Reform”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 439, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/787686341561.
