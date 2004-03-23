The aim of this book is to make a significant contribution to guide countries in the financial war on terrorism. It is published by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development on behalf of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the international body tasked with spearheading the global campaign against money laundering and terrorist financing. It contains the FATF’s revised and updated recommendations on measures required to block criminal financial activity and cut off terrorist access to assets and funds, together with explanatory texts and examples of international best practice. The volume is prefaced by Jochen Sanio, President of the Financial Supervisory Authority of the Federal Republic of Germany. The Financial War on Terrorism sets out a step-by-step illustrated roadmap for legislators, financial regulators and others involved in combating the financing of terrorists and their organisations.