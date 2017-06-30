Skip to main content
The fall in real long-term government bond yields

Disentangling different drivers
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/cb1ff201-en
Authors
Łukasz Rawdanowicz, Mohamed Hammouch, Makoto Kasai
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Rawdanowicz, Ł., M. Hammouch and M. Kasai (2017), “The fall in real long-term government bond yields: Disentangling different drivers”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1398, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/cb1ff201-en.
