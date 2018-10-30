Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The evolution of gender gaps in numeracy and literacy between childhood and adulthood

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/0ff7ae72-en
Authors
Francesca Borgonovi, Álvaro Choi, Marco Paccagnella
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Borgonovi, F., Á. Choi and M. Paccagnella (2018), “The evolution of gender gaps in numeracy and literacy between childhood and adulthood”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 184, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/0ff7ae72-en.
Go to top