Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Evaluation of the Effectiveness of Tax Expenditures - A Novel Approach

An Application to the Regional Tax Incentives for Business Investments in Italy
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg3h0trjmr8-en
Authors
Antonella Caiumi
Tags
OECD Taxation Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Caiumi, A. (2011), “The Evaluation of the Effectiveness of Tax Expenditures - A Novel Approach: An Application to the Regional Tax Incentives for Business Investments in Italy”, OECD Taxation Working Papers, No. 5, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg3h0trjmr8-en.
Go to top