The European Union's Trade Policies and their Economic Effects

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/880866526574
Authors
Peter Hoeller, Nathalie Girouard, Alessandra Colecchia
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Hoeller, P., N. Girouard and A. Colecchia (1998), “The European Union's Trade Policies and their Economic Effects”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 194, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/880866526574.
