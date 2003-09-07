The Environmental Performance of Public Procurement

In recent years, a significant number of OECD member countries have introduced initiatives to reduce the environmentally damaging effects of public procurement. Many countries have introduced "greener public purchasing" (GPP) policies in order to increase the recycled content of products or achieve specified levels of energy efficiency in capital equipment. This book examines these issues in detail. It is the outcome of a Workshop on "Greener Public Purchasing", held at the Austrian Ministry of the Environment in Vienna in October 2001.