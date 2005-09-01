Skip to main content
The "Enabling State?" from Public to Private Responsibility for Social Protection

Pathways and Pitfalls
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/010142814842
Authors
Neil Gilbert
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Cite this content as:

