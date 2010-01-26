Skip to main content
The Emerging Middle Class in Developing Countries

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmmp8lncrns-en
Homi Kharas
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Kharas, H. (2010), “The Emerging Middle Class in Developing Countries”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 285, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmmp8lncrns-en.
