The Effects of Downturns on Labour Force Participation

Evidence and Causes
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg9q0nmbws8-en
Authors
Romain Duval, Mehmet Eris, Davide Furceri
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Duval, R., M. Eris and D. Furceri (2011), “The Effects of Downturns on Labour Force Participation: Evidence and Causes”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 875, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg9q0nmbws8-en.
