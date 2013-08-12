Skip to main content
The Effectiveness of Monetary Policy since the Onset of the Financial Crisis

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k41zq9brrbr-en
Authors
Romain Bouis, Łukasz Rawdanowicz, Jean-Paul Renne, Shingo Watanabe, Ane Kathrine Christensen
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Bouis, R. et al. (2013), “The Effectiveness of Monetary Policy since the Onset of the Financial Crisis”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1081, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k41zq9brrbr-en.
