Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Effect of the Global Financial Crisis on OECD Potential Output

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxwtl8h75bw-en
Authors
Patrice Ollivaud, David Turner
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Ollivaud, P. and D. Turner (2014), “The Effect of the Global Financial Crisis on OECD Potential Output”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1166, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxwtl8h75bw-en.
Go to top