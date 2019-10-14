Skip to main content
The effect of public sector efficiency on firm-level productivity growth

The Italian case
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/6d20b56d-en
Authors
Milenko Fadic, Paula Garda, Mauro Pisu
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Fadic, M., P. Garda and M. Pisu (2019), “The effect of public sector efficiency on firm-level productivity growth: The Italian case”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1573, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/6d20b56d-en.
