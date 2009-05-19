Skip to main content
The Effect of Financial Crises on Potential Output

New Empirical Evidence from OECD Countries
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/224126122024
Davide Furceri, Annabelle Mourougane
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Furceri, D. and A. Mourougane (2009), “The Effect of Financial Crises on Potential Output: New Empirical Evidence from OECD Countries”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 699, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/224126122024.
